PM Muhyiddin: Malaysia, Egypt discuss efforts to revive bilateral ties

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says Egypt is Malaysia's largest trading partner in the North African region with a trade value of RM2.06 billion last year. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 ― Efforts to revive Malaysia-Egypt bilateral relations and cooperation, especially in the political and economic context, were discussed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi yesterday.

Muhyiddin said, the discussion, which was held for the first time via a video conference, also touched on issues of mutual interest, especially in fostering greater cooperation in economy, trade, education, tourism and infrastructure development.

“I took the initiative to put forward the view that it is time for Malaysia to strengthen its ties with Egypt and Abdel Fattah Al Sisi welcomed this proposal and look forward to discussions involving top leaders of the two countries,” he said in a statement uploaded on his official Facebook page today.

Egypt is Malaysia's largest trading partner in the North African region with a trade value of RM2.06 billion last year, Muhyiddin said.

As one of the largest importers of Malaysian palm oil in Africa, he said the platform was also used to encourage Egypt to not only continue to import the commodity from this country but also increase imports in the future.

The Prime Minister said he and Abdel Fattah also expressed their preparedness to further enhance trade cooperation between Malaysia and Egypt in the future.

“In this regard, I proposed that both countries sign the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation, which was welcomed by the President,” he said.

In addition, the discussion also touched on regional and international issues, especially the current situation in Palestine.

Malaysia also praised the constructive role of Egypt in brokering the ceasefire agreement between Palestine and Israel, which came into force on May 21.

“I have also raised the prospect of Malaysia-Egypt cooperation regarding the distribution of Malaysian humanitarian and medical aid to Palestine through the Rafah border.

“Alhamdulillah, the President has expressed the Egyptian government’s readiness to assist Malaysia in channelling aid to Palestine,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the Malaysian government also expressed its appreciation to the Egyptian government for the educational opportunities given to Malaysians.

Currently, he said, about 8,000 Malaysian students were pursuing their studies in various fields such as Islamic studies, medicine and dentistry at several universities in Egypt. ― Bernama