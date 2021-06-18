Melaka announces economic stimulus package worth RM174.52m

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the inclusive and comprehensive stimulus package focused on the entire community in Melaka, including the local industry. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

MELAKA, June 18 — The Melaka government today announced the Melakaku Maju Jaya 2020: Sejahtera Bersama Economic Stimulus Package involving an allocation of RM174.52 million.

He said the package contained 60 initiatives that among others, aimed at safeguarding the welfare of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially during the movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

“The Melakaku Maju Jaya 2020 Economic Stimulus Package is a comprehensive assistance package drawn up based on the symbiotic relationship between the People Economy and Capital Economy strategy.

“This is to ensure that all levels of society in Melaka, especially the B40 and M40 groups, will benefit from the assistance provided in the package, as well as the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be protected,” the told a press conference after announcing the package at Seri Ngeri, here, today.

Sulaiman said the People Economy sector comprised 33 initiatives involving financial implications of RM155.85 million, while 27 initiatives have been drawn up for the Capital Economy, involving an allocation of RM18.67 million.

He said the new economic stimulus package brought the total allocation set aside by the Melaka government to help the people in the state during this pandemic to RM195.98 million.

Among the assistance provided under the package was a one-off assistance of RM350 for 6,000 recipients from the B40 and vulnerable groups, including daily wage earners, involving an allocation of RM2.1 million which would be channelled in stages from the middle of the month, he said.

Sulaiman said an allocation of RM3.22 million had also been approved for the provision of RM100 worth of Sejahtera Nutrition Food Kit Assistance for 32,200 B40 recipients which was still ongoing.

“The state government has also agreed to extend the deferment of Melaka State Education Trust Fund (Tapem) loan repayments until August, benefiting 7,634 borrowers involving financial implications of RM1.73 million.

“A total of 8,500 heads of households will also receive a one-off cash Aidiladha aid worth RM200 and the assistance involves an allocation of RM1.7 million,” he said.

Sulaiman said basic food kits worth RM40 each would be distributed to 600 Orang Asli families through the Melaka Islamic Religious Council’s Musa’adah Operations Room for three months starting this month involving an allocation of RM72,000.

He said the state government had also agreed to give a 10 per cent water bill discount for this month for owners and tenants of Melaka Housing Board’s low cost houses.

Sulaiman said the state government through Melaka Finance House Berhad also offered a 50 per cent reduction in the repayment of the Dana Hartanah Bumiputera loan for this month which would benefit 89 borrowers, involving financial implications of almost RM19,000.

“We have also agreed to extend the deadline to pay quit rent and parcel rent from May 31 to Sept 30.

“The state government will also provide a one-off incentive payment of RM100 for 554 frontliners of local authorities,” he added.

Sulaiman said Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) would not disconnect water supply up to next month, involving financial implications of RM20.72 million which would benefit 184,000 account holders in the state. — Bernama