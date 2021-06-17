Perak Umno Youth chief lodges report over poster slandering MB

Perak Umno Youth chief Mohd Ariff Abdul Majid said based on the video at Datuk Saarani Mohamad’s press conference, he found the Perak mentri besar only gave an analogy on the contribution of mobile phones by YTL Foundation to the Perak government for poor students. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 17 — Perak Umno Youth chief Mohd Ariff Abdul Majid has made a police report on a poster uploaded on Facebook and Twitter which he described as slanderous and a deliberate attempt to incite hatred against the Perak Mentri Besar.

Mohd Ariff lodged the report at the Kuala Kangsar district police headquarters at 4.15pm.

According to Mohd Ariff, the poster was uploaded by Fahmi Redza, a social media user with the caption, “‘kita dah bagi makan sardin, jangan gatal nak mintak ayam pulak’ (we have fed you with sardine, don’t itch for chicken) which was criticised and condemned by other social media users.

“This included alleging the Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad as being arrogant in the issue of providing mobile phones to poor students in Perak.

“To be sure, I referred to a video clip on the Perak Mentri Besar’s official Facebook site and found the phrase used is different from the poster uploaded by Fahmi Redza which was not true and was not mentioned by Datuk Saraani,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Ariff said based on the video at Datuk Saarani’s press conference, he found the Perak mentri besar only gave an analogy on the contribution of mobile phones by YTL Foundation to the Perak government for poor students.

“He gave the analogy of not being polite if the state government turned down the mobile phone contribution to facilitate poor student attend classes online.

“In this regard, it is clear the poster uploaded by Fahmi Redza was slanderous and was deliberately made to incite hatred,” he said and added that the police report was made so that investigations could be carried out by police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). — Bernama