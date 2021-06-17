Covid-19: Two clusters involving old folks homes detected in Sarawak

KUCHING, June 17 — Two old folks homes, namely at Jalan Stampin and Iris Garden, were among six new Covid-19 clusters reported in Sarawak today.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), in a statement today, said the Jalan Stampin cluster was caused by close contact among residents at the centre, where 18 people tested positive for Covid-19 while six others are still awaiting their second screening results.

“The Iris Garden cluster is also caused by close contact among its residents with eight people testing positive for the coronavirus. One death case is also reported from this cluster,” the statement read.

SDMC said the Jalan Keruing cluster in the Kuching district was caused by social movements and close contact at the workplace, involving 11 positive cases, while the Kampung Serikin cluster in the Bau district recorded 19 positive cases.

Another two clusters are the Sawai Niah cluster in the Subis district with 32 Covid-19 cases involving oil palm factory workers and their families, while the Jalan Kidurong Empat cluster in Bintulu was detected at a squatter area with 18 positive cases.

Sarawak today recorded 559 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities, bringing the cumulative figures to 58,034 and 366, respectively. — Bernama