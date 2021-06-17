Consider all options to speed up Johor assembly reopening, Pakatan tells state

Johor Opposition Leader Aminolhuda Hassan said the state administration must look into all available options in order to win over the people who are increasingly burdened by the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order (MCO). — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 17 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) today urged the state government to explore all the ways that would enable the legislative assembly to convene the soonest possible, including holding a virtual session.

Johor Opposition Leader Aminolhuda Hassan said the state administration must look into all available options in order to win over the people who are increasingly burdened by the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order (MCO).

“Therefore, the assessment to reconvene the Johor state assembly sitting should take into account the views from various quarters so that it can be implemented soon.

“With that, I again propose to Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad to consider the options available in the reopening of the state assembly,” said Aminolhuda in a statement.

The Johor PH had earlier today pledged to cooperate with the state government to allow the state assembly to meet as soon as possible.

This came in response to yesterday’s special meeting where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong recommended Parliament be reconvened as soon as possible, along with the respective state legislatures.

In a separate statement, the Conference of Rulers said it was not necessary to extend the ongoing Emergency period past August 1.

Aminolhuda, who is also Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief said the proposed reopening of the state assembly here with all stakeholders was not an unusual matter.

He said the state government had previously proved that all federal and state elected representatives were able to meet to discuss their views on the current pandemic.

“In addition, the reopening of the Johor state assembly will reveal the maturity of Johor in welcoming the call by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in an effort to mobilise efforts and ideas from various parties,” said Aminolhuda, who is also the Parit Yaani assemblyman.

Since last month, Johor PH has been seen to be taking a more inclusive approach in several state matters, following a recent bipartisan meeting with representatives from the ruling state Perikatan Nasional.

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar had earlier decreed in May for the state’s MPs and assemblymen to hold a meeting in an effort to discuss the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases.