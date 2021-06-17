Bukit Aman: Cops arrest two over sale of Covid-19 vaccine packages online

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said police arrested a man and a woman aged 26 and 27 respectively after a police report was lodged by a medical officer regarding the activity on Monday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Police arrested two local individuals suspected of being involved in offering and selling Covid-19 vaccine packages online, yesterday.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said police arrested a man and a woman aged 26 and 27 respectively after a police report was lodged by a medical officer regarding the activity on Monday.

He said the two suspects were found offering Covid-19 vaccine package at RM450 for locals and RM800 for foreigners.

“Based on the initial investigation, the police found that the activity was conducted through Facebook as well as phone calls while interested customers were told they would be registered into the Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme (SCVP) through the SELangkah application.

“Interested buyers are allegedly placed on a waiting list and would only have to pay after their names have been listed as vaccine recipients through the application,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Kamarudin said further checks found that until now, the registration for the SCVP programme was limited to companies and is not yet open to private individuals,” he said.

Police investigation found that the suspects claimed so far about 30 individuals have been contacted regarding the vaccine package with ten per cent of them expressing interest in buying the package offered.

Mohd Kamaruddin urged the public to be aware of the vaccination initiatives implemented by the government to avoid being manipulated by fraudulent syndicates out to reap easy profits.

“Members of the public are also advised to channel any information regarding such fraudulent sale of Covid-19 vaccine to the police,” he said. — Bernama