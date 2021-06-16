Sarawak disaster committee: Funeral gathering at a longhouse resulted in one Covid-19, 82 positive cases

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, June 16 — A funeral gathering has triggered a Covid-19 cluster at longhouse Gran Stumbin, Tanjung Bijat, Sri Aman Division, resulting in one death of Covid-19 infection and 82 positive cases being reported today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said 620 people who attended the gathering on June 6 were screened for Covid-19 infections in the village.

However, it said 82 of them were tested positive while 124 others were negative.

“The outcome of laboratory tests on 414 others are still pending,” SDMC said in a statement.

It said all the positive cases have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital, Sri Amah Hospital and a low-risk treatment and quarantine centre in Sri Aman district.

The Gran Stumbin cluster is one of the three new Covid-19 clusters declared by the Sarawak Health Department today.

SDMC said the Tanjung Kidurong 3 cluster in Bintulu is detected at the workers’ quarters of a transport agency company at Jalan Kidurong.

It said it was triggered by social gatherings and close contacts among the workers of the company.

It said it resulted in 33 positive cases including the index case while the outcome of laboratory tests on 69 others are pending.

SDMC said following the detection of positive cases, Tanjung Kidurong has been placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) .

It said the Jalan Bintulu-Tatau cluster was a community cluster that was detected at a longhouse arising from social gatherings and close contacts with positive cases.

SDMC said 151 individuals were screened for Covid-19 infections, with 24 of them were positive and 82 negative.

It added the outcome of laboratory tests on 45 others is still pending.

SDMC also said that Sarawak recorded six deaths of Covid-19 infections today, making the total 364 since the first death was reported last year.

It said four of them died at the Sarawak General Hospital and one each in Mukah Hospital and Bau Hospital.

It said they all have a history of chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart problem.

SDMC also said Sarawak recorded 570 Covid-19 cases today, with Kuching registered 98, follwoed by Mukah with 92, Sibu (82), Bintulu (46), Song (31), Sri Aman (31), Miri (25), Sarikei, Pakan and Serian with 23 cases each, Matu (21), Kapit (16), Bau (15), Tatau (10), Lundu (7), Telang Usan (4), Tanjung Manis, Kanowit, Marudi, Bukit Mabong and Selangau with three cases each, Tebedu (and Beluru two each while Julau, Meradong, Asajaya and Samarahan one each.

The cumulative Covid-19 cases now stand at 57,475.