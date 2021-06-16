Loke: DAP National Congress, slated for June 20, postponed indefinitely, new dates only after MCO 3.0 is lifted

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke speaks during a talk with The National Professors Council at Country Heights, Kajang April 13, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The DAP National Congress that was to be held on June 20 has been postponed indefinitely until the ongoing movement control order (MCO) is lifted in its entirety, said its national organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

In a statement today, Loke said the party’s headquarters received a written response dated June 11 from the director-general of the Registrar of Societies (RoS) Jasri Kasim in response to the party’s appeal that it be allowed to postpone its national congress.

“In the letter, the RoS stated that the annual general meetings of all registered associations including political parties must be postponed for the duration of MCO 3.0.

“The RoS also asked us to submit new proposed dates for a new party congress and additional standard operating procedures once the MCO is lifted.

“Therefore, I would like to officially confirm that the DAP National Congress scheduled prior to this has now been postponed,” he said.

Accordingly, Loke said the new dates could only be determined after the MCO is lifted by the government.

In May, Loke said the party was looking to postpone its National Congress and the remaining State Ordinary Conventions to another date in light of the current Covid-19 situation.

Previously, Loke announced that the congress would be held at three locations simultaneously, namely, Shah Alam (Selangor), Kota Kinabalu (Sabah), and Kuching (Sarawak).