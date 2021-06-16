Kedah Sultan postpones birthday celebration amid pandemic

Sultan Sallehuddin Ibni Almarhum Sultan Badlishah inspects the guard of honour at the Wisma Darul Aman square in Alor Setar August 13, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, June 16 — The 79th birthday celebration of the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, has been postponed to a date to be announced later.

Kedah state secretary, Datuk Paduka Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim, said that the Sultan of Kedah had consented to postpone his birthday celebration in the light of the current state of the country due to a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases.

“The decision was made to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Continuous cooperation and support from the people is needed to ensure the effectiveness of the actions by the state government.

“This is for the continuity of public health and the well-being of the people here,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ammar said, however, that the state public holiday on June 20, in conjunction with the birthday celebration, will be maintained.

“Those who wish to extend their wishes to the Sultan of Kedah can do so via print and digital media,” he added. — Bernama