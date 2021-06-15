PM to make special address on Malaysia’s recovery plan at 5pm

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's speech at a restaurant in Shah Alam January 12, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will address the country at 5pm today to lay out the government’s plan to steer Malaysia out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, Muhyiddin said the government was drafting an exit strategy for Malaysia that is grappling with both the pandemic and the economic fallout from the movement control orders implemented to try and contain it.

The special address will be broadcast on RTM, BernamaTV, TV3, Astro Awani, and TV Al-Hijrah.

Last month, the Prime Minister’s Office announced a three-phase plan to try and rein in skyrocketing Covid-19 cases, starting with a two-week “total lockdown” that had been scheduled to end yesterday.

Earlier today, the Health Ministry also reported another 5,419 new Covid-19 infections in the country.

Muhyiddin is currently in an audience with Yang diPertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara but it is not clear if the two events are related.