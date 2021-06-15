Home Ministry orders Rela to probe possible misuse of data

Policemen along with Army and Rela personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. Rela, in a statement today, denied that it had signed up Malaysians without their knowledge or consent. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BUKIT MERTAJAM, June 15 — The Home Ministry has ordered the People’s Volunteers Corps (Rela) to investigate the possibility of data misuse following viral reports of many Malaysians being registered as members without their knowledge.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the ministry has contacted Rela over the matter and has given it several days to get to the bottom of the matter.

“The ministry will wait for a report to be submitted in a few days,” he told reporters after visiting two locations where Immigration Department officials inspected nearly 100 foreigners, including UNHCR cardholders.

Meanwhile, Rela, in a statement today, denied that it had signed up Malaysians without their knowledge or consent.

“Rela is aware of the public’s concern and will take appropriate action to conduct an internal investigation to identify membership registration procedures implemented before Act 752 came into force.

“Rela will not compromise with those who intentionally process or use a person’s personal data for a specific purpose without obtaining the permission of the individual concerned,” it said. — Bernama