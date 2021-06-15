‘Be patient’: PM says cross-border travel, sports only possible when new Covid-19 cases drop below 500 daily, likely in Nov

Police personnel inspect vehicles at a roadblock along Jambatan Merdeka, at the Kedah-Penang border May 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has urged Malaysians today to “be patient” as they can only cross borders and reunite with their loved ones if the country manages to reach Phase Four of the recovery plan where herd immunity could be achieved earliest in November.

He said in order to reach Phase Four where sports and social events are allowed, among others new Covid-19 cases need to drop below 500 and 60 per cent of the country’s population have received two doses of vaccine.

“The Fourth Phase is the last phase of the National Recovery Plan where we can return to the norms of daily life.

“All economic sectors will be opened, more social activities will be allowed, cross-state travel will be allowed and domestic tourism will also be opened subject to strict SOPs,” he said in a special address today.

Muhyiddin said other activities such as spectator sports and social events will also be allowed in this phase.

“I often receive requests for sporting events such as football matches with spectators in the stadium to be allowed, social functions to be held and the most I receive is an appeal to return to the village to visit parents, relatives and dear family members.

“Be patient. At the moment these things we still can’t do. We must prioritise efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 infection first,” he said.