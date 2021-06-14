Sarawak agency says sorry, blames ‘unavoidable’ tech problem for blackout at Petra Jaya stadium during Covid-19 vaccination

File picture of Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (second, right) observing the registration process of the vaccination programme at the Indoor Stadium, April 23, 2021. ― Picture courtesy of the state Information Department

KUCHING, June 14 — An abrupt power cut earlier today at the Sarawak Indoor Stadium in Petra Jaya here which is being used as a Covid-19 Vaccine Administration Centre (PPV) was due to an “unavoidable” technical problem, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It did not provide further disclosure, saying only that it has since identified the source of the problem and has rectified the weakness of the system used at the stadium.

“Therefore, we wish to tender our apologies on the inconvenience caused to the people who have come for the vaccination.

“Your cooperation is very much appreciated,” SMDC said in a statement.

The Borneo Post reported the power outage at the stadium happening at about 2.30pm today, disrupting the vaccination programme.

The power supply interruption was also announced by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) on its Facebook page. The company also extended its regret for the inconvenienced caused.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii who visited the stadium said the outage led to overcrowding at the stadium and criticised the authorities for its poor management of the congestion.