Police arrest fifth suspect over break-in at MBPP mayor’s official residence

Penang Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang speaks to reporters during a press conference at Penang Youth Park May 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 14 — The police have arrested a fifth suspect to facilitate investigations into a break-in at the official residence of Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang on Jalan Park in Pulau Tikus.

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said the 32-year-old suspect was nabbed this morning at Balik Pulau.

The police have already arrested four other men, including two siblings, at a house on Jalan Pantai Bersih in Butterworth on Saturday morning just an hour after the break-in was first reported.

It is learnt that three of the suspects had three to 21 previous records related to crime and drugs.

It was reported that the break-in happened at around 5am and Yew's family members discovered cash, a laptop, some branded bags and a vehicle missing at about 9am.

Sahabudin reportedly said the police recovered some of the stolen items, including the vehicle, during the arrest of the four suspects on Saturday.

The case was being investigated under Section 457 and 379A of the Penal Code for housebreaking and theft of vehicle.