PKR MP welcomes cooperation with Umno, wants DAP on board too

Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — A possible tie-up between Pakatan Harapan and Umno in the near future could be on the cards as both parties need to seek legitimacy after the Emergency Ordinance is lifted on August 1, 2021.

PKR’s Kapar assemblyman Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid told online news portal Malaysiakini said they could work out an agreement like in Perak with a confidence and supply arrangement and hoped DAP would join them.

“When Parliament reconvenes, the next step is to seek legitimacy,” Abdullah told Malaysiakini.

“What’s happening in Perak — that is what is meant as a new alignment.”

“We want to develop the country. I appreciate it if DAP and Umno can work together,” he added.

Abdullah also said enemies in politics are not permanent and ultimately these views are his personal ones. He will still abide by PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim decision.

Previously, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has said that Umno and the remaining components of the Pakatan Harapan coalition — PKR, DAP and Amanah — could work together under a ‘big tent’ approach, as “agreed upon in April”.