Khairy says ‘manual error’ behind botched weekend Covid-19 vaccination appointments

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Science, Technology and Innovation minister Khairy Jamaluddin today cited “manual error: behind problematic Covid-19 vaccination appointments, which saw several turning up at vaccination centres (PPVs) on weekends, only to realise that the centres were closed.

During the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) press conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Khairy said that the incidents are being investigated.

“On people who have been set appointments, this is a manual error. We are investigating where, but there are manual uploads of appointments and when that happens, they do not look at the date of the PPV openings. They give it on the weekends.

“By the way this should be resolved because PPVs should be operating seven days a week, soon,” he said.

On those who are still being given appointments for vaccination at PPVs further from their homes, Khairy said the easiest way to resolve the issue is by using the interactive help desk on the MySejahtera application, after which adjustments will be made.

“So that is the quickest way right now, so I ask that those who received vaccination appointments at other places or other states to do an application via the help desk, and we will give appointments as soon as possible, as quickly as possible to your nearest PPVs,” he added.

There have been several cases documented on social media posts where citizens who were allocated slots over the weekend come to the PPVs only to realise that they are closed on that day.