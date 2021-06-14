Khairy: Media practitioners covering Tokyo Olympics get Covid-19 vaccine jabs today

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at a media conference on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme developments in Putrajaya, June 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, June 14 — Media practitioners covering the upcoming Tokyo Olympics received their vaccine injections starting today, said coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (CIP), Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the 38 involved in the media coverage of the Games were scheduled to be given the first dose of the vaccine at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

“For those who have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) will arrange their appointments for the second dose to provide them with protection before leaving for Tokyo,” he said.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held from this July 23 to August 8.

At a media conference on the CIP developments, here, today together with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Khairy said 700 vaccination appointments had been given to media practitioners across the country for the first dose of the vaccine and more would follow this week.

“The CITF needs to balance the need for vaccination for our media friends with that for the elderly, the disabled and those with comorbidities who are also given priority under phase two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme,” he added.

Last Wednesday, 98 media practitioners started receiving the first dose of the vaccine at Dewan Seroja, here, followed by 123 others in Perak two days later. — Bernama