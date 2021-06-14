Ismail Sabri: EMCO at several localities in Johor, Sarawak, Sabah from Wednesday

Barbed wire is seen around Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2 in Mukim (sub-district) Ulu Kinta following the implementation of enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19 June 6, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Several localities in Johor, Sabah and Sarawak will be placed under the enhanced movement control Order (EMCO) from June 16 to June 29, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said in Johor, the EMCO will be implemented at workers’ hostels in Jalan Riviera, Tanjung Agas in Tangkak after 128 individuals tested positive for Covid-19 with a high infectivity rate as a result of screening tests conducted on 237 residents.

“In Sarawak, two localities in Bukit Dinding, Mukah are involved, namely Rumah Panjang Alat anak Mukan and Mukah Palm Oil Mill.

“The EMCO will be imposed after 31 positive cases were detected at Rumah Panjang Alat anak Mukan as a result of 70 screening tests conducted, while in Mukah Palm Oil Mill, 10 out of 14 individuals tested positive for Covid-19,” he said in a statement on the development of movement control order (MCO), today.

He said after a risk assessment conducted with various agencies in the MCO technical committee, and upon advice from the Health Ministry, the EMCO will be implemented at the localities to stop the spread of the outbreak. — Bernama

