Follow safety standards for wiring extensions, Sarawak power company says after outage at Petra Jaya Covid-19 vaccination centre

KUCHING, June 14 — The Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) recommends that all wiring extensions for Covid-19 vaccination centres in the state follow electrical safety standards to prevent any power outage.

“This is to avoid any electrical safety hazards and unnecessary trippings,” SEB said in a statement this evening in response to a blackout at the Sarawak Indoor Stadium here that interrupted the vaccination process earlier today.

SEB said the supply interruption affecting the Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at the indoor stadium was caused by an internal wiring fault at one of the sub-circuits at the foyer.

It said this was rectified by the stadium’s technicians and supply was safely restored, adding that it remains on high alert for quick restoration in the event of any system supply interruptions.

SEB said it will provide any necessary support to the authorities handling the roll-out of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in Sarawak.

It also said it remains in close communication with the Ministry of Health regarding the need to ensure reliable electricity supply for cold storage of the vaccines at 60 health facilities throughout Sarawak.

“Most facilities are equipped with backup generator sets and for the ones without, technical teams are placed on 24-hour standby for the deployment of technical support and quick restoration in the event of a supply interruption.

“Technical support coordination at the various regions will be handled by the respective regional managers,” the power provider said.