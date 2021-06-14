Covid-19: Two quarantine centres in Kelantan stop taking patients due to declining trend, says its director

Kelantan PKRC director Dr Mohd Zurairie Mohd Zubir viewing Covid-19 patients at the USM quarantine centre in Kubang Kerian, June 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 14 — The Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Salor and Kampung Laut have stopped taking new patients from today as the Covid-19 outbreak in the state has shown a declining trend for the past few weeks, said its PKRC director Dr Mohd Zurairie Mohd Zubir.

There are 16 PKRCs operating in Kelantan.

However, Dr Mohd Zurairie said the two PKRCs would continue to operate until the last of the more than 200 patients that are being treated at the centres have completed their quarantine period.

“We will also mobilise the staff manning the two PKRCs to other PKRC locations that need more manpower such as in Tanjung Chat to help treat patients who need intensive care,” he told reporters when met at the PKRC in Universiti Sains Malaysia, Kubang Kerian near here today.

He said a total of 1,330 patients are being quarantined at the PKRCs in the state that can accommodate about 2,930 people.

Dr Mohd Zurairie said three PKRCs, namely the Perak Jubilee Hall, Gelanggang Seni and Tanjung Chat would be used as the main quarantine centres to treat Covid-19 patients in the state, adding the PKRCs would be the last quarantine centres to close their operations when the Covid-19 situation in Kelantan improves. — Bernama