Covid-19: Sarawak Health Dept detects two more clusters linked to Gawai celebration gatherings

KUCHING, June 14 — The Sarawak Health Department today declared two more new clusters of Covid-19 infection involving the longhouse communities of Sungai Sentebu in Sarikei district and Ulu Sangan in Tatau.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said the Sungai Sentebu Cluster came about after the movement of people and social gatherings to celebrate Hari Gawai on May 31.

It said 69 individuals in this cluster were screened with 48 of them detected to be positive for Covid-19 including the index case, while 21 were found to be negative.

On the Ulu Sangan Cluster, JPBN said 59 individuals were screened with 12 of them detected to be positive while 47 were still waiting for the lab test results.

Today, Sarawak recorded 744 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the tally to 56,187 while the number of fatalities from the viral infection rose to 356 after five more were reported. — Bernama