Ahmad Tarmizi’s tenure as Sarawak financial secretary on a contract basis, exit not ‘sudden’, says state secretary

KUCHING, June 14 — State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion has refuted the claim that Datuk Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman’s departure as State Financial Secretary (SFS) was sudden.

In a press statement today, Jaul clarified that Ahmad Tarmizi’s past tenure of service and extension were all based on contract agreement.

He said that Ahmad Tarmizi was appointed by the state government on a contract basis as the Deputy State Financial Secretary on October 2002 before he was promoted to SFS on July 1, 2004, again on contract basis which was to expire upon him attaining 55 years of age.

His tenure as SFS was further extended for another period of more than four years from July 1, 2016 to October 28, 2020 when the State Government agreed to review his retirement age from 55 to 58 years, said Jaul when responding to the claim by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, who expressed his puzzlement at Ahmad Tarmizi’s departure.

Ahmad Tarmizi is now 58.

Jaul said that upon expiry of this revised contract, Ahmad Tarmizi’s service was further extended by the state government for another seven months from October 29, 2020 to May 31, 2021.

“As such, the departure of YBhg Datuk Amar Haji Ahmad Tarmizi bin Haji Sulaiman was not sudden,” he insisted.

Jaul added that the state government is appreciative and thankful for the services and vast contribution of Ahmad Tarmizi when he helmed the office of SFS.

Under his leadership, the SFS office developed many good officers, he stressed.

“These officers are highly experienced, committed and of high calibre, who are capable of running the affairs of the State Financial Secretary’s Office and management of the state’s financial affairs.

“With the new State Financial Secretary (Datu Wan Lizozman Wan Omar) I am quite confident our officers, would be able to play these roles equally well, even during the trying times, with the wise guidance and leadership of the YAB Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) who is also Sarawak Minister of Finance,” Jaul added.

Despite the unprecedented worldwide economic disruption, the state’s financial position remains strong and stable, he said.

The various initiatives and innovative revenue engineering strategies introduced by Abang Johari will augur well for Sarawak’s future financial position, Jaul said when giving assurance that the financial affairs of Sarawak are in good hands. — Borneo Post Online