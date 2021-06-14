Acceleration of Covid-19 immunisation programme in Sarawak among issues discussed during GPS leaders’ virtual audience with Agong

Abang Johari (second right) with (from left) Tiong, Masing and Dr Sim seen during the video conferencing with the King. — Picture courtesy of Chief Minister’s Office via Borneo Post Online

KUCHING, June 14 — The Sarawak government will accelerate the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and complete it by August to achieve herd immunity.

This is one of the three points brought up by Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg during an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah via video conferencing from the Chief Minister’s Office here today.

Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, also stressed the importance of having a strong and stable government to ensure a smooth run of the vaccination programme and the implementation of economic plans.

The session also touched on the implementation of a post Covid-19 Economic Exit Plan.

Among those present at the scheduled audience with the King were the presidents of GPS component parties namely Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The three points were jointly revealed by PRS president Tan Sri Datuk James Jemut Masing, SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and PDP president Datuk Sri Tiong King Sing in a statement after the session.

“We, as presidents of PRS, SUPP and PDP fully agree with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, chairman of GPS, on the three crucial factors in the fight against Covid-19 and the conduct of the economy that was presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during the session.” — Borneo Post Online