Police: Man electrocuted by farm fence in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG, June 13 — A 56-year-old man was electrocuted after he was believed to have connected his household electricity supply to a fence around his nearby farm to prevent animals from entering the farm in Kampung Star Baru here.

Mokhtar Mat Nor was found dead by his neighbour at about 8am today, said district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo.

He said based on preliminary investigation the victim was believed to have died three days ago after his leg was caught in a coil of wire which was connected to his house from the fence around the farm.

The power supply had to be disconnected before the body could be removed from the spot, he said when contacted.

He said the body of the victim was sent to the Gua Musang Hospital for a post-mortem. — Bernama