Police: Four men detained, over 3,000kg of ketum seized in Baling

Police seized 315 plastic bags of ketum leaves weighing over 3,000kg and detained four men in two separate arrests at a roadblock (SJR) in Kupang, near Baling, today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR SETAR, June 13 — Police seized 315 plastic bags of ketum leaves weighing over 3,000kg and detained four men in two separate arrests at a roadblock (SJR) in Jalan Baling-Gerik, Kupang, near Baling, today.

Baling district police chief, Supt Shamsudin Mamat said in the first arrest at 12.15am, police seized a 10-tonne Nissan lorry with three men, aged 20 to 30, in it.

“The lorry coming from Kupang and heading towards Gerik was ordered to stop by the roadside. The inspection found 300 black plastic bags containing ketum leaves weighing 3,000 kg in the back of the lorry.

“At 2.30 am, police arrested a 48-year-old man carrying 15 black plastic bags of ketum leaves weighing 150 kg in the boot of the Proton Persona car he was driving,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Shamsudin said police seized and brought all 315 bags of ketum estimated to be worth over RM100,000 to the Baling district police headquarters for further action.

He said all the suspects had criminal records involving narcotic cases and the urine tests conducted found three of the four suspects positive for methamphetamine and benzo.

“All of them are being remanded for four days until June 16 and the case is being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952 and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added. — Bernama