Many workers in Kedah eagerly waiting for Covid-19 vaccination appointments

The second phase of vaccination under the National Immunisation Programme going smoothly according to schedule at the vaccination centre (PPV) Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh, Perak on June 4, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

JITRA, June 13 — Many people in Kedah especially workers are eagerly looking forward to be vaccinated, saying inoculation is the only way to protect them and others against Covid-19.

That is the sentiment of factory executive Mohd Firdaus Alfred Abdullah, 39, who has to go to work every day during the current full movement control order (MCO).

“I have small children at home; I really want to get vaccinated quickly so that I don’t have to worry about going to work. I’ve registered for vaccination since February,” he told Bernama here today.

Sharing his concern is Qhairul Mariah Abd Rahman, 38, who said she had been looking forward to getting vaccinated as she felt it was the only way to be protected against the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am a consultant for a water filter company. In a month I visit almost 100 houses and some hosts are afraid of us and vice versa. If we are vaccinated, customers will feel a little more confident with us.

“I really hope that this vaccination process can take into account people like me, who work with people whose health background we do not know of,” said Qhairul Mariah, who also registered for the vaccine in February.

Tailor Sarimah Saad, 47, said she just wants to be inoculated immediately and is not choosy about the vaccine brand as vaccination can offer her and her family protection.

Sarimah said she and her daughter registered for vaccination in March, and since then they have been constantly checking their MySejahtera application for their appointment dates.

“Although there are no health issues, I want to get the vaccine jabs quickly because I don’t feel safe until I’m vaccinated,” she added.

Unlike people in big cities, Kedah residents were not offered the AstraZeneca vaccine under an opt-in programme and thus have to wait their turns in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. — Bernama