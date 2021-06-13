CM: Sabah reshuffles corporate policy, governance monitoring committee

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor is seen in his office at the state administrative building September 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 13 — The Sabah Government’s Corporate Policy and Governance Monitoring Committee has been reshuffled to strengthen and enhance the corporate management of all state statutory bodies (SSBs) and government-linked companies (GLCs).

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the committee would be overseen by the state Finance Ministry including on all aspects of corporate management, possible misconduct, monitoring and any salary and allowance freeze on all key management of the SSBs and GLCs.

“This enhancement policy includes enforcement on all non-compliance with government directives. The committee will closely monitor the financial management of the SSBs and GLCs, especially involving the use of public sector resources.

“We will ensure that all appointed heads work with integrity and compliance with the law and management policy,” said Hajiji Noor who is also the state Finance Minister, in a statement here today.

Hajiji said the committee would also scrutinise all SSB and GLC proposals for approval to ensure the strengthening of corporate management, operational effectiveness, sustainability of financial performance and the capability of their respective directors.

“The state government will ensure a high rate of transparency and accountability in the management of the operations of the SSBs and GLCs in Sabah. We want to ensure long-term financial stability, commercial viability for return on investment and best corporate practices,” he added. — Bernama