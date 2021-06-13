Agriculture Ministry: Current stock of fish supply in Malaysia sufficient

Fishmongers are pictured at a wet market in Petaling Jaya March 25,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, June 13 — The current stock of the country’s fish supply, of around 185,000 metric tonnes a month, is expected to be sufficient during the total lockdown period, compared with the country’s estimated fish supply requirement of around 155,000 metric tonnes, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI).

Its Deputy Minister II, Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi, advised consumers not to worry or resort to panic buying because the supply of fish is sufficient.

“The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) has played an important role in ensuring adequate fish supply throughout the country, especially during the implementation of the movement control order 3.0,” he said in a statement, after visiting the LKIM Kuala Selangor Complex and Sungai Yu Fishermen’s Market today.

Che Abdullah said that LKIM was also the agency responsible for improving the socio-economy of fishermen, by focusing on increasing income and developing the country’s fisheries industry.

“Consumers can also get fish supplies at 89 Fishermen’s Markets supervised by LKIM, which also has 33 fish collection and distribution centres throughout the country,” he said.

Che Abdullah also advised fishermen and visitors at the Fishermen’s Markets to adhere to the standard operating procedures set by the National Security Council, as well as to continue to adopt the new norms to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama