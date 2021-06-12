Singapore, Malaysia look forward to restoring cross-border travel, says republic’s transport minister

An empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of Covid-19 along Marina Bay in Singapore March 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 12 ― Singapore and Malaysia are looking forward to restoring cross-border travel when the Covid-19 situation in both countries allow for it, according to the republic's Minister for Transport S. Iswaran.

In its latest update on his official Facebook, Iswaran who was appointed to the new portfolio effective May 15, said he had yesterday made his official introductory video call with his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

“We discussed a broad range of issues that Malaysia and Singapore are working together on,” he wrote.

Iswaran who was previously the Minister for Communications and Information noted that in the meantime, “both sides continue to invest in the future.”

“Datuk Seri and I both affirmed the importance of continuing work on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link, which will strengthen connectivity when cross border travel resumes.

“We also agreed to continue cooperating closely at international platforms such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation and International Maritime Organisation, especially on long-term transnational issues like climate change and sustainable transport,” he wrote at length.

Iswaran said he and Wee will continue to keep in touch regularly and cooperate closely for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Reminiscing his childhood time, Iswaran further wrote : “As a child, whenever my family travelled to Penang, I would stop by Ayer Hitam ― Datuk Seri's constituency.”

“He invited me to visit Ayer Hitam again soon for coffee and Musang King durians when the Covid-19 situation improves. I look forward to taking him up on his offer soon!”. ― Bernama