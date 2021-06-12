Perlis targets 80pc herd immunity by December, says state secretary

Doctors administer vaccines at the vaccine distribution centre, SPICE, Penang, June 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KANGAR, June 12 — The state government aims to achieve 80 per cent herd immunity by December through Covid-19 vaccination, said Perlis State Secretary Azman Mohd Yusof.

He said the target was based on five strategies formulated by the government together with the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

“Perlis is focusing on going to the ground to increase the number of vaccine registrants, besides actively preparing four other strategies, among the diversifying vaccination centre (PPV) platforms, setting up vaccination assistance centres, reaching out to the community and mobilising the state administrative machinery.

“Most village folks do not know how to use the Mysejahtera application,” he told reporters during a visit to check on preparations for the opening of the Dewan Warisan Kangar PPV here today, adding that the state government, through the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK), has prepared more than 20,000 forms for distribution to facilitate the public to register.

The PPV, the third in the state, will start operating tomorrow and it can accommodate 800 people as well as is equipped with six counters, an emergency treatment room and 120 workers.

The first PPV at Dewan Wawasan 2020 in Kangar was opened on March 16 while the second PPV at Dewan Sri Melati, Beseri began operating on May 27.

A total of 102,370 people in Perlis have registered for vaccination as of June 11 and, of the total, 43,197 individuals have received their first dose while 22,209 people have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama