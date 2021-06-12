Minister: FT Ministry to send mobile trucks to administer Covid-19 vaccination to market traders, workers, hawkers

A nurse administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Pesta Penang, Bayan Lepas June 8, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Traders, workers and hawkers at wholesale markets and daily markets will receive their Covid-19 vaccination through the [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck programme starting next week.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this group comprised individuals at high risk of being infected with Covid-19 even during the implementation of total lockdown.

“The operation cannot be stopped even though the wholesale markets have hundreds of cases.

“Therefore, they (markets) have been listed in the second phase of the programme where mobile trucks will go directly to the locations (to administer vaccines),” he told reporters after reviewing the implementation of the [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck programme at the Seri Johor Public Housing, here, today.

About 600 residents in this public housing, especially the elderly and persons with disabilities, received their vaccine jabs through the programme.

Annuar said the programme was one of the initiatives undertaken to increase the level of preparedness by focusing on vaccinating the people to achieve herd immunity at an immediate rate.

“Starting June 15, we have set a target of 30,000 to 33,000 vaccinations a day compared to 7,000 to 10,000 a day in Kuala Lumpur, in an effort to achieve the target of vaccinating 80 per cent by Aug 31,” he added.

Anuar is confident that the target can be achieved through the addition of mega vaccination centres (PPV) and PPVs in private clinics and hospitals as well as vaccination via mobile trucks. — Bernama