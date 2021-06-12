MCO 3.0: Miti clarifies approval letter valid until June 28

A police personnel mans a roadblock in Damansara June 3, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said the letter of approval from the ministry for movement control order 3.0 (MCO 3.0) is valid until June 28.

In a statement today, Miti said there is no need for new applications by companies who already obtained permits from them earlier this month.

“In this regard, Miti wishes to inform that the letter of approval which was earlier obtained by companies via the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) for the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 beginning June 1, 2021, will be valid throughout the extension period of the MCO 3.0 from Tuesday, June 15 to Monday, June 28, 2021,” it said in a statement today.

The announcement on extending MCO 3.0 was made by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement yesterday.

He said the decision was made during a National Security Council (NSC) special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and based on a suggestion from the Ministry of Health (MoH).