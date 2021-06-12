Johor Health Dept receives 20,000 Covid-19 RTK-Ag test kits for JB screenings

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, June 12 — The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) received a contribution of 20,000 units of Panbio Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit (RTK-Ag) which will be used for targeted screening around this city.

In a post uploaded on Johor Menteri Besar (MB) Datuk Hasni Mohammad’s Facebook page, the MB said the test kits were a contribution from Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) in collaboration with Yayasan Temasek.

“On behalf of YSIJ and as its honourary chairman, I handed over the RTK-Ag contribution to the state health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu yesterday.

“This contribution is also in line with the State Government’s intention to assist JKNJ in its efforts to conduct targeted testing,” Hasni said in the posting.

He said the state government lauded YSIJ’s efforts, especially in terms of welfare and assistance that had been channelled to fight Covid-19.

On June 9, Hasni was reported to have said that the state government would not carry out Covid-19 screening on a large scale but instead targeted screening in high risk areas, and among the methods to be used was through the 20,000 RTK-Ag test kits received from Singapore through YSIJ.

He was quoted as saying that this test kit was able to give Covid-19 test results in about five minutes with 98 per cent accuracy, thus helping to detect Covid-19 infection earlier in the Johor Bahru area.

Johor recorded 426 new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 infections in the state to 63,772 with 435 deaths so far. — Bernama