Covid-19: 8,334 patients recovered today, highest number since start of pandemic in Malaysia

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference reporting the daily update on the country’s Covid-19 situation at the Ministry of Health, May 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The Ministry of Health said 8,334 Covid-19 patients recovered today, the highest number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

This came on the back of another dip in the number of Covid-19 infections today at 5,793.

The record-breaking 8,334 recoveries bring the total number of patients who recovered from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 572,113 or 87.72 per cent.

Health Director General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, however, reported that 76 died and 914 — also another record high — are being treated in intensive care units (ICU).

“Of the 914, 459 need ventilators to help them breathe,” he said.

