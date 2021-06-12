CM: Sabah extends MCO 3.0 to June 28

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway June 1, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KOTA KINABALU, June 12 — The Sabah government has decided to extend the movement control order (MCO) 3.0, which is supposed to end on Monday (June 14), by two more weeks until June 28, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said the decision was made after an evaluation by the Sabah Covid-19 State Disaster Management Committee, which met at 3pm today.

“The decision was taken to curb the rise in Covid-19 infections in the state,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) decided to extend the MCO 3.0, which was scheduled to end on Monday, for two more weeks until June 28 following the high number of daily Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said Sabah recorded 378 new Covid-19 cases today, taking the total number of infections to 65,708.

He added that there were 210 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 62,517.

“The relatively high number of positive cases today is due to steps taken to intensify house-to-house targeted screening and not just limited to close contact screening at localities placed under the Enhance MCO (EMCO).

“As such, the number of positive cases is expected to surge in the next few days until the completion of the mega-scale screenings,” he said in a separate statement.

Masidi also said that Sabah recorded three new clusters today, namely at Indah in Nabawan, Kampung Baru in Sipitang and Ambar Park in Tawau.

He said the Indah cluster comprised 21 positive cases. The index case, a 34-year-old woman, had attended an engagement ceremony in the district and tested positive on May 22.

He said the Kampung Baru cluster involved 23 positive cases involving community transmission at Mukim Sindumin, which was triggered by the index case, a 58-year-old Malaysian man with a history of travelling outside the Keningau district.

According to him the Ambar Park cluster recorded 16 cumulative cases involving community transmission at Mukim Sri Tanjung, with the index case, a 71-year-old Malaysian, testing positive on June 1. — Bernama