Police cripple drug distribution ring in JB with the arrest of four

JOHOR BARU, June 11 — Johor police have thwarted the activities of a drugs distribution syndicate with the arrest of four people and seizures of drugs worth RM1.8 million in the city recently.

Johor police chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the activities were detected through three special operations here from June 9 to 10 between 3.30 pm and 12.15 am.

He said a local couple, aged 21 and 24, were arrested and heroin seized in the first raid at a gated and guarded condominium unit.

“Subsequently, police conducted two more raids in two different areas and detained two local men, aged 34 and 35, and seized heroin and syabu from them.

“They also tested positive for THC,” he told a media conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters here, today.

With the arrests, he said police seized a total 34.66 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu (worth RM1.25 million) and 47.54 kg of heroin worth RM560,000, bringing the overall value of seizures to RM1.8 million.

In addition, Ayob Khan said the police also seized two cars during the arrests, worth RM40,000.

He said the four detained were believed to be runners and storekeepers for the syndicate which had been active since last April.

“All the individuals were remanded for six days from yesterday until June 15 for further investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama