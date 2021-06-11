KL police bust three-person heroin syndicate, seize RM9m in drugs

KL Police Chief Commissioner Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (centre) showing the drugs seized at Kuala Lumpur police headquarters June 11, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — A three-person drug syndicate mainly involved in the processing and distribution of heroin, ketamine and Erimin-5 pills were busted following raids last week by police who seized more than RM9 million worth of narcotics.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Commissioner Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the the three locals arrested comprised a couple both aged 31, and the 21-year old mastermind, with the drugs seized from four houses in Cheras and Kajang, Selangor on June 5 and 6.

“The suspects claimed they have only been actively distributing the drugs within Klang Valley for the last four months, but they have past drug-related criminal records, so we are still investigating this claim as we don’t accept it at face value,” Azmi said during a press conference at the KL police headquarters today.

Azmi said the seized narcotics, which could satiate around 170,000 drug users, included 98.3 kilograms of heroin base, two kilograms of heroin, 9.8 kilograms of ketamine, and around 59,000 Erimin-5 pills weighing about 16.7 kilogrammes.

He said initial investigations showed the four houses raided in Cheras and Kajang were being used to store the drugs and were rented by the male suspect for a monthly fee of around RM1,000 to RM2,000 a month.

Along with the narcotics, police also seized three Toyota Vellfire MPVs, a Honda City sedan, one Proton Iswara, and RM400 in cash.

Cumulatively, Azmi said the seized drugs alone were worth around RM9.3 million, and impounded vehicles worth around RM512,900.

“The seizures in total are worth around RM9.85 million, including the narcotics and seized assets,” he said.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries with it the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Azmi also confirmed reports of a fire that broke out at the Sentul police district headquarters (IPD) this morning.

He explained that police are waiting for the final analysis report from the Fire and Rescue Department over the cause of the incident and assured the public that no evidence was destroyed in the flames.

“What caught fire was a storeroom at the IPD which was used to keep old items that were going to be discarded soon, like old tables and chairs.

“They had also kept landscaping tools like fertilisers inside the particular storeroom which was also damaged in the fire,” he said.