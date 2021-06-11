Health minister: Jasin Hospital creates history by receiving LEED platinum certification from USGBC

Health minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks to a reporter during an interview session with Malay Mail at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya, March 4, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, June 11 — Jasin Hospital has created history when it received the Platinum (highest) certification of the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) from the US Green Building Council (USGBC) yesterday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said, what was more remarkable was the fact that the certification was achieved in the Existing Building Operation and Maintenance Version 4 category, which is the first in the world for a hospital building and also the first in Malaysia for a government building.

“This creates history for Malaysia and the Ministry of Health (MOH) in leading the world in Green Hospital Facility, in line with the world’s efforts to address climate change and environmental health issues,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the LEED certification also gave confidence to international professionals that Malaysia is on the right track, especially in the matters of maintenance under the MOH.

“Hence, the people need not to worry about the quality of health services provided by the MOH,” he explained.

Dr Adham said the LEED certification would be a benchmark for the MOH to expand the implementation of green building rating in its health facilities in a bid to support the government’s commitment on the global stage in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and facing the effects of climate change.

In fact, he said the MOH had also become an exemplary model in the public sector and a leader in implementing sustainable strategies and initiatives towards green building certification in the country.

“The success of Jasin Hospital has proven the government’s efforts in ensuring that health facilities are always in the best condition so that effective health services can be provided to the people especially during this Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Last year, Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi received the LEED Gold (second highest) certification under the Existing Building Operation and Maintenance version 4 category. — Bernama