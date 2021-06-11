Dr Annuar: Sibu Division on track to inoculate 70pc of population

A dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

SIBU, June 11 — Sibu Division is on track to inoculate 70 per cent of its population to achieve herd immunity by the end of August after receiving 19,040 doses of Covid-19 vaccines today, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator said the timely arrival of the doses would accelerate the vaccination programme for Sibu Division which aims to inoculate at least 70 per cent or 232,528 of its population by the end of the vaccination programme.

“Today, Sibu Division receives 19,040 doses of vaccines as we are on track to achieve vaccinating 70 per cent or 232,528 of Sibu Division’s population to create herd immunity,” he said.

Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing and Nangka assemblyman was speaking to The Borneo Post after receiving the vaccines at Sibu Division Pharmacy office in Jalan Awang Ramli Amit.

Earlier today, Dr Annuar went to see preparations at the Sibujaya Community Hall vaccination centre (PPV).

“Hopefully, this PPV will start operating as early as Sunday, or even earlier – tomorrow.

“This PPV is capable of vaccinating 600 individuals per day excluding Sibujaya Health Clinic,” he said, adding that he was satisfied with the preparations so far.

As for the Sibu Indoor Stadium PPB, he said the venue is capable of administering shots to about 1,600 people daily, while Lanang and Sibujaya Health clinics are capable of vaccinating 200 people each on a weekend.

The private health facilities here can vaccinate about 800 people per week, Dr Annuar added.

In another development, Dr Annuar said he will allocate RM50,000 from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant to assist Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) Diong Kik to upgrade its recreational park. — Borneo Post