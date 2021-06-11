Dr Adham: Over 1,267,000 received both Covid jabs as of yesterday

A nurse administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Pesta Penang, Bayan Lepas June 8, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — A total of 1,267,758 individuals have received both doses of vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said.

According to a posting on his Twitter account, a total of 2,835,178 individuals had received the first dose, taking the total number of doses administered in the country so far to 4,102,936.

Selangor recorded the highest number of fully vaccinated individuals with 165,516, followed by Sarawak (130,641), Kuala Lumpur (118,255), Johor (117,725) and Perak (115,298).

About 500,000 frontliners were vaccinated under the first phase of the programme from February until April.

The second phase, which runs from April until August, will involve the vaccination of 9.4 million people comprising senior citizens, vulnerable groups and persons with disabilities.

The third phase, which is from May this year to February 2022, will involve those aged 18 and above, both citizens and non-citizens, totalling some 13.7 million. — Bernama