Covid-19: 1,760 doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive at vaccination centres in Miri’s interior

KUCHING, June 11 — A total of 1,760 doses of the Sinovac vaccine safely arrived at four vaccination centres (PPV) in Miri interior via mercy flight AW139 (9M BOD) owned by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department, today.

Miri Division Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said the vaccines arrived at the Bario, Mulu, Long San and Long Bedian health clinics between 10.50am and 1.15pm today.

State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who monitored preparations for the vaccine delivery via the mercy flight, said every clinic in the interior area that received the vaccines would have a stable electricity supply and top-loading refrigerators for vaccine keeping.

“The next flights for vaccine supplies will be done in stages to interior areas in Miri in accordance with the schedule prepared by the Miri Division Health Office and the Fire and Rescue Department,” he said.

Yesterday, the Miri Division received the Sinovac vaccine directly from Kuala Lumpur through a special flight by Malaysia Airlines, with the aircraft arriving at 11.15am and vaccine distribution to the PPVs was carried out by land with police escort.

Lee said vaccination in the interior of Miri would start tomorrow, where the assemblymen and district officers in the related areas had been told to contact villagers to come for vaccination based on the stipulated schedule.

“Residents who have not registered for vaccination can do so at the PPVs there because registration in rural areas can be done manually and is not fully dependent on the MySejahtera application,” he said.

Besides the Fire and Rescue Department, local airline service Hornbill Skyways will also assist in the process of flying the vaccines by using their helicopters to 23 other health clinics in the interior of Miri. — Bernama