Cops nab Instagram user ‘safieyillias94’ over inappropriate content

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 ― Police have arrested the owner of the Instagram account “safieyillias94” yesterday for allegedly committing obscene communications and sexual grooming involving underage children.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the police would make the remand application today.

“Please give us time to investigate the case,” he told Bernama.

It was reported that the suspect had committed the act during an Instagram live session co-hosted with another user under the name of “pipinatasha”.

Both of them were also seen using vape devices during the session. ― Bernama