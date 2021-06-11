Air Selangor: Water supply to Kuala Lumpur fully restored

The Air Selangor logo is seen on a water tanker in Shah Alam March 30, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Water supply to 13 areas in the federal capital affected by unscheduled water cuts due to a burst pipe in Jalan Kuala, here, has been fully restored at 3am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communication head Elina Baseri said the company thanked consumers for their patience and cooperation during the unscheduled water supply disruption period.

“Air Selangor would also like to seek the consumers’ cooperation to report any incidents of leak or burst pipe in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya to ensure that repair works can be taken immediately,” she said in a statement today.

Consumers are advised to obtain official information on water supply disruptions through all Air Selangor official communication mediums, namely the Air Selangor application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com. — Bernama