PKR decries continued political tussle using Agong’s name amid Covid-19 crisis

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — A certain “desperate group” of MPs are trying to entice fellow parliamentarians for support by using the King’s name, PKR spokesman Fahmi Fadzil alleged tonight.

The PKR communications director claimed to have received information that a certain number of MPs who do not hold key posts in their own parties are trying to inveigle other MPs into signing statutory declarations (SD) of support in exchange for high ranking positions in the government.

“The party understands that these MPs are doing so on the allegation that they have received the ‘blessing’ of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong.

“As a country that is based on the principle of a constitutional monarchy, we believe this ‘blessing’ is untrue and a poor attempt to entice certain groups at a time of crisis.

“The party takes the stand that His Majesty’s name should not be used to trick MP’s into providing their support, more so when such support is not a solution to questions about the country’s direction now,” he said in a series of tweets.

Continuing, he said: “This desperate group’s action should be rejected. Focus should be given to restoring the economy and public welfare impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Fahmi who is also Lembah Pantai MP did not indicate the identity of the “desperate group”.

His remarks come in the wake of a series of individual meetings requested by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah with the country’s top political leaders at the Istana Negara here.

The Agong has been holding court since yesterday and will continue for the next few days as Malaysia grapples with a prolonged Covid-19 crisis that is crippling its economy.

Party leaders from Pejuang, MCA, PAS, PKR, Amanah, DAP and Parti Warisan Sabah are among those who have already had their audience with Sultan Abdullah so far.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is expected to visit the palace tomorrow and component party leaders from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak are expected next week.