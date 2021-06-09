Vehicle believed to be carrying DAP’s Guan Eng arrives at Istana minutes before 2pm audience with Agong

A white Toyota Vellfire was seen entering Istana Negara gates at 1.57pm. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng is believed to have arrived at Istana Negara this afternoon, minutes before his audience with the King rumoured to be at 2pm.

A white Toyota Vellfire was seen entering the palace gates at 1.57pm, where Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim was seen seated in the front passenger seat with Lim believed to be in the rear of the heavily-tinted SUV.

The vehicle was stopped by the sentry policemen briefly for registration before entering the palace compounds without addressing reporters gathered here.

This after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were also granted audiences before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

MORE TO COME