Sarawak transport minister, Brunei Consulate General to discuss allowing fully vaccinated travellers transit in sultanate

MIRI, June 9 ― State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin will discuss with Brunei Consulate General in Kuching to consider allowing those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination doses to transit at the sultanate to get to Limbang or Lawas and vice-versa.

Lee, when contacted yesterday, told The Borneo Post that this arrangement is necessary because the only way to get to the two towns in the state now is by flight.

“I will take up the matter to Brunei’s Consulate General in Kuching to consider (the application) ― those who had completed their two doses of Covid-19 vaccination who want to transit through the sultanate to get to either Limbang or Lawas.

“This is because the flights to these two towns are very limited and it had caused inconveniences to many,” said Lee.

An alternative for those wanting to go to Lawas or Limbang is to travel on 4WD vehicle via logging road from Miri, which takes about 14 to 16 hours depending on weather and road condition.

“A bridge that connects Long Kawa and Long Bedian (to go to Lawas or Limbang) was swept away in a recent flood that hit many parts of Baram end of last month, thus making flight the only option to go to Lawas and Limbang,” said Lee.

It was reported that the bridge would take time to rebuild.

Brunei has extended temporary suspension on entry of foreign nationals via land and sea ports, including transits through the sultanate, until June 4 except for entry and transit travels that have been granted approval by its government. ― Borneo Post