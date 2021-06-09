Report: Announcement on Parliament reopening imminent?

On June 4, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Constitutions) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the government is studying the possibility of Parliament reopening in the form of a hybrid model. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — The government could make an announcement on the opening of the hybrid Parliament as early as today, a report has claimed.

An official statement on the matter is currently in its final drafting stages before approval is sought ahead of any official announcement, Sinar Harian reported, citing an anonymous source.

“It might be announced today or tomorrow, we have to wait until the official statement is out,” the source is quoted as telling Sinar Harian yesterday.

On June 4, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Constitutions) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the government is studying the possibility of Parliament reopening in the form of a hybrid model.

The report stated that the decision was made to ensure Parliament can continue as it should despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report also stated that a virtual meeting was held with the Speakers of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara as well as their deputies to discuss the matter.

The last Dewan Rakyat sitting was held for 29 days until December 17 last year.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a state of Emergency to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia. It is slated to last until August 1, or until Covid-19 is brought under control.

Under the Emergency declaration, Parliament and state legislative assemblies will not be allowed to meet, until such a time as is decided by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.