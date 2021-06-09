Covid-19: Sabah consumer group proposes use of Sedition Act against anti-vaxxers

Sabah CAPS deputy chairman Datuk A Nagaraju said the law under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, involving offences with intent to cause, or cause fear or intimidation to the public, was also suitable to address these groups. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LAHAD DATU, June 9 — The Sabah Consumer Affairs and Protection Society (CAPS) has suggested that the government use the Sedition Act against instigators and anti-vaxxers who have caused so much annoyance to the public so much so they (public) are afraid to register as Covid-19 vaccine recipients.

Sabah CAPS deputy chairman Datuk A Nagaraju said the law under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, involving offences with intent to cause, or cause fear or intimidation to the public, was also suitable to address these groups.

The maximum action imposed on these groups can serve as a lesson to all parties and in turn help to stop the negative propaganda about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Nagaraju, meanwhile, also urged the government to gazette vaccination centres (PPVs) in rural areas to launch the vaccination process, especially for residents living in Tambisan.

“The slow vaccination process, here, may be due to the distance between the home and PPV, causing the residents not to want to receive the vaccine,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

Apart from that, Nagaraju also urged the state government to consider giving the vaccine to those who do not have identification documents such as the Pala’u community.

“Don’t exclude them. Covid-19 affects everyone, and they too need to go to the store to buy goods and do other activities. I also see this Pala’u community as high risk Covid-19 transfer agents with their begging activities,” he added. — Bernama