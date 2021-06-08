PAS president Hadi Awang in stable condition at IJN, says press sec

Last Sunday, Batu Buruk assemblyman Muhammad Khalil, who is also Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s son, said his father had been admitted to IJN for the past few days, after complaining of being unwell. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 8 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang who is currently being treated at the National Heart Institute (IJN) is in stable condition.

This was confirmed by his press secretary Abdul Malik Ab Razak, when contacted by Bernama today.

Abdul Malik also denied rumours on Abdul Hadi’s health condition saying that the prime minister’s special envoy to Middle East is unwell and medically unfit to manage the party’s affairs.

“It (rumours on Abdul Hadi’s health) is not true. Tuan Guru (Abdul Hadi) is in stable condition. Any information regarding Tuan Guru’s health can be referred to the official statement on his official Facebook page,” he said.

Last Sunday, Batu Buruk assemblyman Muhammad Khalil, who is also Abdul Hadi’s son, said his father had been admitted to IJN for the past few days, after complaining of being unwell. — Bernama