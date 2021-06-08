Muda’s bid to challenge non-action by home minister, RoS over party’s registration to be heard Aug 12

Muda vice president and lawyer Lim Wei Jiet speaks to the media in Putrajaya, March 25, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The High Court today fixed Aug 12 to hear an application by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and 12 others to challenge the action of the Home Minister and the Registrar of Societies (RoS) for having yet to decide on its appeal to register the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) as a political party.

The matter was informed by lawyer Lim Wei Jiet, representing the applicants, when contacted by reporters after the virtual proceedings today, which was held before Deputy Registrar Firdaus Sidqi Sharil Azli and was also attended by federal counsel M. Kogilambigai who acted for Home Minister and the RoS.

“The court ordered both parties to file their written submissions by Aug 5 and the respondents to file an affidavit in reply by July 15," the lawyer said.

Syed Saddiq, who is the founder of Muda, and 12 others, filed the application on April 26 and had obtained leave to initiate a judicial review’s application on May 25.

In the application, they are seeking a mandamus order for the Home Minister to reach a decision under Section 18 of the Societies Act 1966 on their appeal against the RoS’ decision in refusing to register Muda as a political party on Jan 6, seven days after a court ruling, as well as damages and other relief, deemed fit by the court.

On Feb 4, Muda submitted an appeal on its registration as a political party to RoS and Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

The application form to register Muda as a political party was submitted to the RoS last September but was rejected in January. — Bernama